Dunkin’ locations in CT holding New England Patriots rally events on Tuesday

(WTNH) – Four Dunkin’ locations in Connecticut will hold New England Patriots rally events on Tuesday.

The stores in East Hartford, Vernon, Wallingford, and Old Saybrook will get a Patriots makeover. Fans will have a chance to win prizes.

One lucky guest at each Dunkin’ will win two tickets to an upcoming Patriots game. All DD Perks members can score with an exclusive offer for a $2 medium hot or iced coffee every Tuesday through Nov. 2 at Dunkin’ restaurants in New England.

The list of locations is: