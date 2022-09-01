(WTNH) – In honor of the back-to-school season, Dunkin’ announced it is hosting a special day-only deal for teachers.

On September 1, the national coffee chain is offering educators a free, medium hot, or iced coffee!

“Who’s more deserving of a coffee break?” Dunkin’ announced. “We’re proud to recognize educators for their passion and dedication and to help fuel their go with a coffee on us at the start of a new school year.”

There is no additional purchase necessary for a teacher’s free coffee, and the offer is limited to one cup per guest according to Dunkin’s website.

If you’re a teacher in need of a coffee break, this could be a great opportunity. It only applies on Thursday, September 1.