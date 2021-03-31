East Catholic High School switching back to remote learning on Thursday

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — East Catholic High School in Manchester is switching to remote learning for Thursday, announced by school officials.

Students got out early Wednesday because the school has had five cases of COVID in the past five days. Classes will be taught remotely Thursday and there are no classes Friday or next Monday due to the Easter holiday.

In-person classes are set to resume Tuesday.