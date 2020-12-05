East Haven boy with Prader-Willi syndrome receives over 100 Christmas cards to lift his holiday spirit

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Less than one week ago, Shelley Slater went on Facebook and posted a holiday request. She never knew the response would be so overwhelming,

“I never in a million years expected this, never,” Slater tells News 8. Slater’s younger brother, Andrew, is 33-years-old and has been disabled his whole life. She tells News 8 he was born with Prader-Willi syndrome.

“I figured we’d get like, you know, ten to fifteen cards, we can open them together and hang them up around his room and it blew up from there.”

Slater said her brother has been hospitalized for over a year.

“He started with cellulitis so he ended up in the hospital, then he caught pneumonia now he’s ventilator dependent.” She says his health has been an uphill battle.

In an effort to make his Christmas a little brighter, she came up with the idea to ask the community to send cards. In less than a week, about one hundred cards were mailed to her East Haven home. The cards have been sent from all over Connecticut and beyond.

Slater tells News 8, “I’m happy for him I love to see him smile and that’s what this is doing for him. The nurse came in yesterday and said, ‘I haven’t seen Andrew smile like this in a long long time.’ So, that right there makes it all worth it.”

If you would like to send Andrew a card, you can send it to 109 George Street East Haven, CT.

To learn more about Prader-Willi syndrome, visit this official website.