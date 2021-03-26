East Haven mother and daughter share a hug for the first time since start of the pandemic

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Now that nursing homes and assisted living facility residents have been vaccinated, visitation rules are being relaxed, making for some emotional reunions for Connecticut families.

Before this week, the last time East Haven’s Gail Viscuso-Fraulo was able to hug her mom was last August. On Tuesday, Gail visited her 91-year-old mom, Frances Viscuso, at Branford Hills Health Care.

Frances was hospitalized last August when no one was allowed to visit. Gail says when her mom was moved to Branford, there were patio visits with social distancing. When the weather turned, it was window visits only, all leading up to a long-awaited hug on Tuesday.

“I couldn’t wait to get in there and give her that hug. And, you saw her lift her arms up to hug me and she called me her best girl. And, that’s all that matters,” Gail Viscuso-Fraulo. “I mean, my mom’s been in there since August. And there are people who’ve been in there since March. Alone, and without their loved ones. I can’t even imagine the pain.”

As for now, Gail says they’re allowed one in-person visit, two people for a half hour and a 20 minute Facetime call.