NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) -- New Haven's mayor will be giving his first ever state of the city address happening Monday night at City Hall.

We can expect to hear more about the recurring themes of candidate and now Mayor Justin Elicker - transparency, openness and responsiveness.

Remember, this was the guy would give out his personal cell phone number to anyone who would listen. After he won the election in November, his transition team put together a 50-page plan, essentially a set of goals for the Elm City.