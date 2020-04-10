East Lyme Food Pantry needs help restocking shelves during pandemic

NIANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Many people are relying on food banks during the pandemic.

On Thursday, Governor Ned Lamont said the state’s food supply is adequate, even though food banks had to buy more food since less is being donated.

The East Lyme Food Pantry, which operates out of Saint John’s Episcopal Church in Niantic, was prepared to feed 140 families on Thursday.

Operators said they received money donations, but their food supply has dwindled because they haven’t been able to buy in bulk.

“We’re looking for places where we can purchase in bulk,” said the food pantry’s Sherri Weiss. “We’ve talked to Stop & Shop, and it will be coming. They will allow us in the future to order in bulk. I think things are calmer now; they’re getting a grip on how much is going to be going out.”

Those who would like to help can find more information online.