East Lyme prison officials say inmate overdoses caused by nurse errors

(WTNH) — Connecticut prison officials say errors by nurses at the state women’s prisons have caused five inmate methadone overdoses in recent months.

The Department of Correction tells the Hartford Courant that none of the overdoses at the York Correctional Institution in East Lyme were deadly. Two inmates had to be revived.

One York nurse was fired in connection with two of the errors and the other three remain under investigation.

