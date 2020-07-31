Eastern Connecticut State University previews back-to-school plans amid COVID-19 pandemic

(WTNH) — Eastern Connecticut State University presented their back-to-school plans amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The school says in-person classes will start at the end of August and end at Thanksgiving break. After that, classes and exams will be online.

Classrooms and common areas have been reconfigured to ensure social distancing. Seating will be limited at dining halls and all plates and utensils will be disposable.

Dorm occupancy will be down to about 85 percent. Students who live on campus must be tested before returning.