Eastern Regional Tourism District to provide matching funds for local tourism centers

Conn. (WTNH) — The Eastern Regional Tourism District is helping to support local tourism opportunities. It’s providing matching funds to boost the economy in the eastern part of the state.

Venues or organizations that offer hiking trails, boating adventures, arts and culture, museums, theaters, historic sites, and villages are being encouraged to apply for funding.

Jim Bellano, the chairman of Eastern Regional Tourism District told News 8, “We initially did it to try and get some funds — matching funds — to smaller venues. We’ve always heard throughout the region that museums and other tourism venues — recreational, entertainment, and arts — really were having trouble raising money. So maybe they could raise $3-5,000, but we thought if we can come in with a match, we can double the impact.”

The program has about $60,000 to spread with no more than $10,000 going to any one project. The application deadline is June 1.

Eligibility for funding includes: