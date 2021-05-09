Eastern Regional Tourism District to provide matching funds for local tourism centers

Conn. (WTNH) — The Eastern Regional Tourism District is helping to support local tourism opportunities. It’s providing matching funds to boost the economy in the eastern part of the state.
Venues or organizations that offer hiking trails, boating adventures, arts and culture, museums, theaters, historic sites, and villages are being encouraged to apply for funding.
Jim Bellano, the chairman of Eastern Regional Tourism District told News 8, “We initially did it to try and get some funds — matching funds — to smaller venues. We’ve always heard throughout the region that museums and other tourism venues — recreational, entertainment, and arts — really were having trouble raising money. So maybe they could raise $3-5,000, but we thought if we can come in with a match, we can double the impact.”
The program has about $60,000 to spread with no more than $10,000 going to any one project. The application deadline is June 1.
Eligibility for funding includes:
- Marketing program applicants must be located within the 41-town Eastern Regional Tourism District.
- Funding must be cash and be verified.
- Marketing programs must be compatible with the stated mission and objectives of the ERTD.
- Programs must contain the CTVisit.com/MysticCountry logo on all materials and ads and must be compatible with the Connecticut Office of Tourism marketing efforts.
- Programs and messaging must be approved by the ERTD Marketing Committee, Board, and COT.
- State tourism funds cannot be used by applicants to develop their websites.
- Programs may be executed by the District of the partners, as agreed upon in the proposal.
- Any program selected under this grant process must be completed by September 30, 2021.
- Submissions must be made in writing online to the ERTD Marketing Committee and must identify all partners who will be involved in the effort.
- Please email responses to Courtney Assad at cassad@chamberect.com. The response should contain a full description of the proposal, a timeline, and its measurable goals and budget. Applicants are eligible for one program grant per year.