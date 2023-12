NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) withdrew regulations last week that would phase out sales of new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035. The government still plans to shift the car market towards electric cars.

University of New Haven Associate Professor of Economics and writer of the online newsletter EconSoapbox.com Patrick Gourley talked with News 8’s Ann Nyberg about what this means for Connecticut car owners.

Watch the video above.