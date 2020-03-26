ECSU to push back freshmen housing payment deadline

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — On Thursday, Eastern Connecticut State University has announced the deadline to pay housing and registration deposits for freshmen entering school this fall has been moved back May 15, 2020.

Incoming students originally had to pay the $200 tuition deposit and $250 deposit for on-campus housing on May 1, but the university is considering those negatively impacted by coronavirus.

“We understand that families may be facing unanticipated financial burdens during the current COVID-19 health emergency,” said Provost Bill Salka. “We felt it important to take this step to relieve their upcoming expenses and give them a bit more time to make their decision so that students and their families can focus on their more immediate needs.”

Recently, the UConn Board of Trustees authorized the UConn to issue pro-rated housing, dining, and study abroad reimbursements to more than 12,000 students who can no longer access those services.

Connecticut State Colleges and Universities announced their reimbursement plans for students on Wednesday as well.