EEE mosquito-borne illness concerns affect high school sports in Connecticut

(WTNH) — School districts across Connecticut have taken precautions for athletic games that are taking place outside and in the evening hours due to the concern of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE), a mosquito-borne illness.
The State of Connecticut Department of Health has distributed information to prevent contracting EEE, which has been identified in 12 towns: Chester, Haddam, Hampton, Groton, Killingworth, Ledyard, Madison, North Stonington, Plainfield, Shelton, Stonington, and Voluntown. Horses have tested positive for EEE virus in Colchester and Columbia this season, and the virus has been detected in a flock of wild pheasants
Related Content: Colchester takes measures to mitigate EEE as first human case is confirmed in East Lyme
The following school districts have adjusted their athletic and after school schedules or have issued information:
- East Haddam, CT
Nathan Hale-Ray High School
All athletic games to end before dusk
- Groton, CT
Groton School District
Curfew at 6 p.m.
- Montville, CT
Montville School District
Practices held until 5:30 p.m., games end by dusk
No use of fields before dusk and after dusk
- Youth leagues ending practice and games at 6:30 p.m.
Related Content: News 8 On Call: What you need to know about Eastern Equine Encephalitis
- New London, CT
New London High School
All city-sponsored or supervised outdoor activities will end by dusk (6:15 p.m.)
- North Stonington, CT
North Stonington School District
5 p.m. / 6 p.m. curfew
- Norwich, CT
Norwich Technical High School
Restricting evening activities to end at 6:30 p.m. daily or at dusk
- Salem / East Lyme, CT
Avoid outdoor activity between dusk until dawn
Related Content: How to treat EEE
- Stonington, CT
Stonington High School
Avoid outdoor activities from one hour before dusk and one hour after dawn
- Waterford, CT
Waterford High School
Athletic practice ends by 6:30 p.m. and game times moved earlier starting at 4:15 p.m.
- Westbrook, CT
Westbrook High School
Minimize outdoor activities from dusk to dawn
Have another school or school district to add to the list? Email: ReportIt@wtnh.com.