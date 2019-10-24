EEE prevention recommendations lifted, DPH, DEEP

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — The recommendation to restrict outdoor activities to protect against the EEE virus has been lifted. The CT Department of Public Health and the CT Department of Energy and Environmental Protection made the announcement Thursday afternoon.

According to a release from officials, “the risk of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) transmission from mosquitoes to humans has been greatly reduced; it has now been over a month since a mammal-biting mosquito infected with EEE has been found in southeastern Connecticut.”

Officials said that although the risk is greatly reduced, the risk of EEE transmission will not be completely eliminated until a hard frost.

Four residents from Connecticut contracted the virus this year; three died.

Additional resources for information on EEE and mosquito management can be found at http://www.ct.gov/mosquito/site/default.asp.