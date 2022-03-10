STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — There is now a single hotline for reporting all kinds of senior abuse. That includes phone scams, financial fraud, and physical abuse.

State leaders want seniors to know about it. That’s why some top politicians were at Stratford’s Baldwin Senior Center Thursday morning.



Until last year, seniors might have been directed to a number of different places for help. Then the state started its Elder Justice Hotline.



“We now have one stop shopping,” said State Sen. Kevin Kelly (R – Minority Leader). “That phone number, drill it into your head, (860) 808-5555 will get you to the one stop shopping.”



The hotline is run by the Connecticut Attorney General’s office. It is his office that investigates financial fraud, like all those phone scams.



“When you’re in a pandemic, and people are under a lot of pressure, and we’re all worried about our health, our families, we’re all very vulnerable,” explained William Tong, (D) Connecticut’s Attorney General. “That’s when the bad people come out.”



There are lots of those phone scams. There’s the grandparent scam, the tech support scam, the government impersonation scam. The folks running the Elder Justice Hotline want to hear about them so they can warn other people about them. For example, there was a recent scam where someone was pretending to be from Eversource.



“It would be an automated robocall, ‘Hello, this is Eversource. We’re calling about your bill. You owe us money,'” Tong said. “But the recording sounded just like the recording when you call Eversource.”



Most important, though, are when scammers come to your home, pretending to be someone else.



“I don’t care if they are cleaning your chimney, servicing your furnace, or providing care in your home,” said Mairead Painter, Connecticut’s Long Term Care Ombudsman. “Ask the company that you’ve called to send somebody out to send you a photo of who’s coming.”



The state also wants to hear about physical abuse. If you or a loved one is a victim, call (860) 808-5555.