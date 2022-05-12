NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Eli Whitney Technical High School in Hamden offers culinary arts courses to teach students everything from food basics to restaurant operations.

Chef Edwin Armstrong, culinary department head at Eli Whitney Technical High School, and junior culinary student Karen Torres Gonzalez, demonstrate how to make two different biscuit recipes.

Below are the ingredients and instructions to create the Savory Thyme & Parmesan Drop Biscuits.

Savory Thyme & Parmesan Drop Biscuit Ingredients

2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 1/4 teaspoon baking powder

3/4 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons sugar

1 teaspoon dried or fresh thyme chopped

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, cold, cut into pieces

1/3 cup finely grated Parmesan cheese

1 1/4 cups whole milk

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. Place a 9 or 10-inch cast iron skillet in the oven as it preheats. In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, sugar and thyme. Using your fingers, break the butter down into the flour mixture until it resembles course meal with a few larger clumps remaining. Stir in the cheese with a fork. Add the milk and using a rubber spatula, stir until the dough just comes together. The dough will be slightly sticky; don’t over mix. Using a 1/4-cup or 1/3-cup scoop (or large spoons) to dollop biscuits. Carefully remove the hot skillet from the oven. Drizzle lightly with any oil you have on hand. Dollop biscuit batter around the pan, leaving 3/4-inch space between each biscuit. They’ll bake together, that’s great. Sprinkle it with parmesan if you’d like. Bake, rotating the skillet halfway through baking, until golden brown, about 15 to 20 minutes. Let biscuits cool in the skillet for 10 minutes or so before serving. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Below are the ingredients and instructions to create the recipe for Buttermilk Biscuits.

Buttermilk Biscuits

2 ½ cups of all-purpose flour, plus extra for hands and work surface

2 TBSP of aluminum free baking powder

1 teaspoon of Kosher Salt

1/2 cup of unsalted butter, cubed, chilled

1cup of cold buttermilk, divided

2 teaspoons of honey

2 TBSP of buttermilk for brushing