(WTNH) — The Ellington man accused of killing his wife back in 2015 is awaiting trial.

Richard Dabate initially told police that his wife Connie was killed during a home invasion back in 2015. However, his wife’s Fitbit data disproved his claims.

A jury was chosen last month. His lawyers are now on notice for the trial to start.