Emergency SNAP benefit to help thousands of CT families put food on their tables

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)– News 8 just spoke with a local agency the TVCCA which has offices in New London, as well as Norwich, and we learned more about an emergency SNAP benefit which helps families in need put food on their table.

This emergency benefit through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will go to 110,000 households statewide. That’s more than half of the SNAP eligible households in the state and it will bring them up the maximum benefit.

Not all households were eligible for the maximum benefit but now they will all be receiving it. We are told that will be an average $153 more coming on Nov. 19 in just two days.

“It really makes a difference. Any any assets that somebody can receive allows them to appropriate their limited income towards other needs. Whether it’s making their rental payments or paying for their heat,” said Lee Carenza, TVCCA.

Carenza says this emergency benefit may not be just for the month of November. But the eligible households could receive it going forward throughout the pandemic. 

