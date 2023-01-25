HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The group End Hunger CT! is renewing a call to make school lunch available to all Connecticut students.

They are calling on the general assembly to take “immediate action.” Gov. Ned Lamont and legislative leaders are said to be in negotiations to provide students with free meals for the remainder of the school year.

The price tag would be about $40 million dollars.

School lunches are just one piece of more extensive budget negotiations at the state capitol. Gov. Ned Lamont will deliver his budget address on Feb. 8.

