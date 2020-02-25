End of religious exemptions for childhood vaccinations bill approved by Public Health Committee

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A controversial bill that ends religious exemptions for childhood vaccines was approved by a legislative committee on Tuesday.

It seems like a strange word to use when talking about schoolchildren, but current students are being grandfathered in the version of the bill that passed. It was a compromise in the face of crowds of protestors. A couple of thousand people came through the doors of the Capitol complex on Tuesday with most of them wanting to kill this bill.

RELATED: Public Health Committee votes to advance amended version of a proposal to end religious exemptions for childhood vaccinations

Many people have said they don’t like the idea that some 14,000 students currently going to school in Connecticut would be kicked out because they have not been vaccinated. This new wording would let those students stay in school, grandfathering them in, if you will.

But there would be no more new religious exemptions given. So little ones starting school this August would have to either have their shots or have a doctor’s note explaining why they can’t. There are nine Republicans on the Public Health Committee, and they all voted against this bill.

Two Democrats on the committee joined them in voting no, but the compromise language was enough to get yes votes from the other fourteen democrats.

So, the bill passes out of committee. That sets it up for a floor vote in the House of Representatives. A lot could change before then, however. Including the language of the bill.

A lot of the protestors say they don’t like any bill that ends religious exemptions.