Enfield mother sues Instagram, Snapchat following daughter’s death

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A mother in Enfield is suing Meta-owned Instagram and Snapchat, alleging these social media platforms played a role in her daughter’s death. She said her daughter took her own life after struggling with the harmful effects of these platforms.

“She became physically violent if they tried to take it away from her,” said Matthew Bergman, founding attorney of the Social Media Victims Law Center. “Her treatment providers felt this was one of the most severe cases of social media addiction but not the only one.”

In the lawsuit obtained by News 8, Tammy Rodriguez said she noticed a change in her 11-year-old. She said they tried to get her help for years as she became increasingly addicted to these apps.

“Through social media, she was preyed upon by adults; she was lured into providing salacious photographs of herself; she was demeaned and bullied and ultimately succumbed to the depression she had as a result of these encounters,” Bergman said.

Over the last few years, social media platforms began facing immense scrutiny for the effects on younger users. Connecticut Attorney General William Tong has launched an investigation into these platforms.

“We want to know and understand what the social media companies know about the effects of social media and what they’re doing to control the algorithm and information that gets sent out to young people,” Tong said.

How can you talk to your kids about social media and what they’re seeing online?

“I would ask them, what’s going on? What are you seeing out there? Be really curious about it,” said Dr. Melissa Santos, division chief of pediatric psychology at Connecticut Children’s. “For people who want to find alternatives to their kids being on social media, that’s a great way to do it. What are they getting and benefitting from it?”

As for this lawsuit, Rodriguez’s team said they know the road ahead will not be an easy one.

“We are in for a long, hard battle against some of the most wealthy and powerful companies in the world,” Bergman said.

In a statement Tuesday, a spokesperson for Snapchat said they are devastated to hear of her passing and their hearts go out to her family.

“While we can’t comment on the specifics of active litigation, nothing is more important to us than the wellbeing of our community. In fact, Snapchat helps people communicate with their real friends, without some of the public pressure and social comparison features of traditional social media platforms, and intentionally makes it hard for strangers to contact young people. We work closely with many mental health organizations to provide in-app tools and resources for Snapchatters as part of our ongoing work to keep our community safe.”

News 8 reached out to Meta for a comment, but we have not heard back.