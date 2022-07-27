ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Enfield police recovered a stolen car from three juveniles on Wednesday.

During the early morning hours, an officer patrolling the area of Palomba Drive in Enfield observed Toyota Rav 4 exiting the Gale Toyota dealership without its headlights on. Police said the officer recognized the vehicle as a car stolen out of Hamden, prompting multiple officers to respond to the area.

The car fled when an officer initiated a traffic stop. Another officer that responded to the area successfully deployed a tire deflation device. The spike strip caused the Toyota to come to a stop in the area of Route 5 and Post Office Road, only causing damage to the car’s tires, according to the Enfield Police Department’s Facebook page.

All three occupants of the Toyota abandoned the car and fled on foot to a nearby wooded area.

Officers were able to quickly apprehend two of the three suspects. The third suspect was later located and apprehended with the assistance of a Mass. State Police K9.

Officers learned all three suspects were minors and transported them to a juvenile detention facility.