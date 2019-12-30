Breaking News
Environmental advocates to announced new funding to develop drinking water standards

Connecticut

WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Environmental advocates and local leaders will be announcing new funding on Monday that has been approved to develop driving water standards for PFAS contamination.

PFAS are dangerous chemicals that are known for causing cancer and other illnesses. At this point, there is no federal standard in place for the level of those chemicals that are considered to be safe in drinking water.

The announcement will be made at 11 a.m. Monday morning in Windsor.

