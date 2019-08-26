Epipen shortages persist for third year

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– It is estimated that at least 2 percent of all kids entering school this week have some form of serious allergies yet for the third year in a row, parents are reporting difficulty in getting enough Epipen auto injectors that can save a life in the event of an anaphylaxis emergency.

5-year-old Shawn Corning, of Bristol, is going to kindergarten starting this week. He’s allergic to peanuts and has about four other serious allergies so his parents have been on the hunt for the life saving Epipen auto injector for home and at school.

Shawn’s Mom, Linda, saying, “After hours on the phone with local pharmacies I was unable to locate the generic Epipen junior that our insurance would cover.”

Noah Janis, of Middlefield, is also starting kindergarten this week. He also has serious allergies and his Mom Carolyn asks, “How come they are often out of stock or unavailable? How come, as of today, he does not have and Epipen to tend school in just two days? He starts kindergarten and I don’t have his meds.”

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut) saying, “The shortages, the astronomic rise in prices are a national disgrace.”

The moms came to the Capitol Monday in joining with Senator Blumenthal who is again calling on the F.D.A. to expedite Epipen manufacture and reduce the price.

A spokeperson for Mylan Pharmaceuticals saying that the price has not changed in 3 years, that the majority of scripts are filled by the generic at $300, that they also offer discounts to those that qualify and that Epipens were found for 100% of the people that called the Mylan customer assistance line (800-796-9526).

Blumenthal adding, “Mylan is offering a ‘fig leaf’ solution so that it can, in effect, continue to charge exorbitant prices and fail to deal with the supply shortages.”

Blumenthal also says that even at $300 for a set of these Epipens, it’s much too much for many people.

