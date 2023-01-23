HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Monday marked the official launch of the first statewide LGBTQIA+ political organization, Equality Connecticut, also known as EQCT.

Connecticut has been one of the few states operating without a statewide group to advance and protect the community’s rights.

At a press conference in Hartford, EQCT announced its priorities for 2023.

“We will work with individuals in every community in this state and with our allied organization leaders, our elected officials, and anyone else to safeguard all that we have gained and achieved and to imagine and implement the new policies to meet changing needs of our community,” said Matt Blinstrubus, the executive director of EQCT.

The organization works to advance the rights, health, history, and culture of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Learn more about Equality Federation and Equality Connecticut.