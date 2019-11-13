ESCU, CT Att. General Tong address DACA concerns

(WTNH) — As the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments on whether to end protections for hundreds of thousands of young , undocumented immigrants on Tuesday.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong met with students and administrators at Eastern Connecticut State University. They discussed what’s at stake if those protections get lifted.

“These kids are here to get the American dream and they deserve to stay. They came with their parents, they were young, this is the only country they know. They are not from another country. They are from America.”

It’s still unclear how the supreme court justices will rule on this case.

