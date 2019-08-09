Judge allows Fotis Dulos to get back vehicles, can’t move GPS monitor or contact Troconis, children

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Fotis Dulos appeared in court to face charges in connection to the disappearance of his estranged wife, Jennifer Dulos.

The last time we saw Fotis Dulos in court for the criminal charges against him was back in June when he posted bond. Since then, there have been a lot of twists and turns in this case. And there are still very few answers to so many questions.

Fotis Dulos entered the Stamford court with his Attorney Norm Pattis.

After the judge entered the court, he said a future court date will be set and pending motions to be discussed.

The judge is allowing Fotis Dulos to get back his Chevy Suburban and Jeep Cherokee from the state.

However, he denied the motion to have Fotis Dulos’ GPS bracelet moved from his ankle to his wrist. The judge said it would be easier to remove it from the wrist than the ankle. But he would be willing to move the bracelet to the other ankle if it is causing irritation.

Additionally, Fotis Dulos cannot make contact with co-defendant Michelle Troconis.

The judge added that he does not want relatives of Fotis Dulos to try and facilitate a meeting or conversation between Fotis and the Dulos children. The bail restrictions prohibit him from contacting his children.

Just to bring everyone up to speed, Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, are facing charges in connection to the disappearance, which are tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution.

Police say the day Jennifer Dulos went missing, they caught the two of them on surveillance in Hartford. Fotis was allegedly dumping bags that were later found to contain Jennifer’s blood, among other items.

Last week, the Hartford Courant reported that a homeless man found a bloody pillow and knife in the trash, and then traded the knife for crack cocaine.

And the week before that, the Courant reported a bloody shirt belonging to Jennifer Dulos was among the evidence found in the trash in Hartford as well.

Fotis Dulo’s defense attorney, Norm Pattis, told News 8 it does not amount to competent evidence. He also says that Dulos also has an alibi for the morning Jennifer Dulos went missing.

Adding to all of this, on Tuesday the state’s attorney filed a motion asking that a judge issue an order banning attorney’s on both sides from talking about the case in public.

Pattis is already arguing he has the right to make comments about the case.

In regards to motion for gag order, Pattis says he hasn’t had a case, other than maybe Manhattan Madam, that has had as much media attention as this one. He says he needs to respond to media to defend his client.

Pattis says he will challenge any gag order all the way to the Connecticut Supreme Court because he needs to be able to respond to the media.

Prosecutor Colangelo says statements from Pattis, such as the “Gone Girl” theory, is prejudicial and not true. He says those are the statements that require a gag order.

Pattis gave a shot to the “Gone Girl” author by repeating what he said in a prior press release, “Be Gone, Girl.”

A woman was tossed from court for attempting to take a picture or video of Fotis Dulos. Warning to anyone in the public that decides to take in any of this case, no cell phone pictures or videos are allowed in court.

Fotis Dulos’ next court date is scheduled for September 1.

Jennifer Dulos went missing from her New Canaan home back on May 24th after she dropped her kids off at school. And despite an all out search for their mother, there is still no sign of her.