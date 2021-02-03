Ethan’s Law aimed at curbing accidental gun deaths on its way to becoming federal legislation

(WTNH) — Ethan’s Law is on its way to becoming federal legislation.

The State of Connecticut bill is named in honor of Ethan Song. The Guilford teen was tragically killed in 2018 after accidentally shooting himself. CT’s federal delegation introduced the bicameral Ethan’s Law legislation Wednesday.

Kristin Song, Ethan’s mom said, “the goal of Ethan’s law is simple; it’s to create a cultural shift that it becomes second nature for gun owners to secure their weapons when they’re not in their immediate control.”

This new law will create federal requirements for safe gun storage and strong penalties for any violations.