Events continue Wednesday for the 2019 Travelers Championship

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) - Some of the biggest names in golf will be making their way to the green on Wednesday to participate in some events before the 2019 Travelers Championship kicks off.

Wednesday will be an entire day of fun before the pro golfers tee off in the celebrity Pro Am at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.

News 8 is live at the event watching festivities get underway before the first round of the championship kicks off on Thursday.

Wednesday is Pro Am Day, and some well-known celebrities will be hitting the course with the pros.

Among the stars teeing it up, former football star Doug Flutie, legendary UConn coach Jim Calhoun and comedian George Lopez.

Active military service members will get to go inside the course during the Military Caddie Program where they will caddie for a PGA tour professional on the 17th hole during the Travelers celebrity Pro AM.

Opening ceremonies were held Monday morning. Many of the top stars came straight here from the U.S. open, which of course was played out at Pebble Beach in California last weekend.

If you're not familiar with the tournament, here are some interesting facts you should know.

The real tournament kicks off Thursday with 156 players in the field. The winner will take home the top prize of just under $1.3 million.

The defending champion is Bubba Watson, but the stars have come out to make a run at this year's title.

We're talking about major champions like Brooks Koepka, Jordan Speith, Francisco Molinari and Phil Michelson.

There are over 150 charities that benefit from the Travelers Championship, including the CT Humane Society that is completely funded by the community.

Executive Director Gordon Willard says he hopes people consider making donations to help the many cats and dogs out there that need the help.

He says the money would go towards medical care and other programs. Willard is thankful that neighbors in the state are helping each other out.

"They have this wonderful tournament, they have a lot of support. We bring a lot of people in and we have great golfers. The community really rallies around it," says Willard.

