STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Jury selection in the Michelle Troconis trial is set for Wednesday morning in Stamford.

Troconis was living with Fotis Dulos’ when he allegedly killed his estranged wife, Jennifer Farber Dulos, in May 2019 at her New Canaan home.

Court records revealed that Jennifer Farber Dulos was a victim of domestic violence.

On Monday, events were held around the state to help kick off October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations have called domestic violence a public health crisis.

Interval House, the state’s largest domestic violence agency services 24 cities and towns in Connecticut.

The organization has partnered with the City of Hartford to try and break the intergenerational cycle of domestic violence.

“It’s not just a family matter, it’s not just a community matter, it’s not just a work violence issue. It is a public health issue,” Interval House CEO Mary Jane Foster said.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin (D-Conn.) said domestic violence statistics are not numbers, but people and families in our communities.

“We know that the consequences of that exposure are profound on an individual basis, on a family basis, and for the whole community. A child who is exposed to domestic violence is far more likely, multiple, multiple times more likely to be involved either as a victim or as a perpetrator of domestic violence,” Bronin said.

The Jennifer Farber Dulos Memorial Walk to End Domestic Violence will be held at 9 a.m. this Saturday at Dunkin Park in Hartford. Registration will begin at 8 a.m.

Tickets will cost $25 for adults and $10 for children who are 12 and under.