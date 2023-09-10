The Tribute in Light rises above the lower Manhattan skyline, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 in Bayonne, N.J. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) – Ceremonies are taking place across the state on Monday to remember the people who died in the attacks on September 11, 2021. The Governor has ordered flags to be lowered to half staff for the nearly 3000 victims, 161 of them were from or had ties to Connecticut.

Here are some of the events taking place:

-8:30 a.m. Meriden: an American flag, that flew over the WTC rubble will be raised to half staff & bell will be rung to mark the times when the four hijacked airplanes crashed. The public is invited. City Hall, 142 East Main St.

-8:30 a. m. Groton: the Southeastern CT navy community will hold a flag retirement ceremony & have a sic volley gun salute at the Nautilus & Submarine Force Museum. It is open to the public.

-8:30 a.m. Bridgeport: city & public safety officials will hold a ceremony at fire headquarters, 30 Congress St.

-9 a.m. Milford: ceremony to pay tribute to the victims & honor the surviors & those who aided in recovery efforts. Live Oaks Elementary School, 575 Merwin Ave.

-10 a.m. East Hartford: Goodwin University hosts a ceremony at its Connecticut Fallen Star Memorial. The public is invited.

The Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge on I-95 in New Haven will be illuminated Red, White and Blue on Sunday and Monday nights.