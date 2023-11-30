NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Eversource’s new discount rate for low-income households in Connecticut will start Friday, according to an announcement Thursday from the energy company.

The rate is for customers defined as having “financial hardship.” Depending on a household’s income, the customers could receive 10% or 50% off their monthly bills.

Customers who have a household income at or below 160% of the federal poverty guidelines qualify for the 50% rate. More information on the income criteria is available on Eversource’s website.

“We know how challenging high energy costs can be and we want to help customers to afford their energy bill, especially those who are struggling to make ends meet,” said Jess Cain, the vice president of customer operations for Eversource. “This new low-income discount rate coupled with our other programs and assistance that are available can really help make a difference for lower income customers and their families.”

Eversource customers in Connecticut are expected to see lower prices this winter. The rates filed by the company earlier this month are 39% below last winter’s rates, saving customers an anticipated $46 a month.

Other available programs to help with bills include the matching payment program, the New Start program, a medical protection plan, the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program and Operation Fuel.