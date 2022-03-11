NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — The state’s Office of Consumer Counsel (OCC) is calling for an investigation of Connecticut’s two largest public utility companies.

The OCC said Eversource Energy (Eversource, Yankee Gas Services, Aquarion Water Company of Connecticut) and Avangrid, Inc. (The United Illuminating Company, Connecticut Natural Gas, Southern Connecticut Gas) sued customers and sought wage garnishment for unpaid bills during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, which goes against the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) and the steps taken to help vulnerable and low-income consumers.

“I am deeply disturbed,” Interim Consumer Counsel Claire Coleman said in a statement. “OCC, PURA, the Attorney General, and many other stakeholders have worked diligently over the course of the pandemic to ensure that consumers facing financial hardship receive the assistance they need to keep the lights on and the heat running. To learn that our utilities, and to the greatest extent United Illuminating, were pursuing judgments against consumers in court during the COVID-19 State of Emergency rather than directing them to the many assistance and relief programs available during this time is shocking. I welcome a full investigation into this matter.”

Eversource Spokesperson Tricia Taskey Modifica sent this statement to News 8:

We just received the petition from the OCC and are reviewing it. We have and continue to empathize with customers struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic and have fully complied with the state’s emergency orders and PURA’s directives during the pandemic. In addition to imposing a moratorium on service disconnections, out of an abundance of caution, we voluntarily suspended all new legal collections beginning March 13, 2020, which have not restarted. We look forward to fully participating in this review and providing additional information to PURA related to this matter. Tricia Taskey Modifica, Eversource Spokesperson

News 8 also reached out to Avangrid for comment, but we have yet to hear back.