STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. (WTNH) — Eversource crews are continuing to work around the clock to bring the power on for thousands of people who have been left in the dark after a rain and windstorm Sunday night into Monday.

According to Eversource, crews have restored power to 178,000 homes since the start of the storm. Fourteen thousand homes remain without power as of 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

“We’re at the stage of the restoration process where repairs being made will only bring back a handful of customers, so the numbers on the outage map won’t be dropping as quickly as they did earlier in the restoration when we were able to restore large groups of outages with repairs at one location,” Eversource Connecticut President Steve Sullivan said.

Wendy Heintz of Stafford Springs lost power to her home at 9:30 a.m. on Monday and was happy to see the Eversource crews on her street Tuesday evening.

MJ Electric, which is a subcontractor for Eversource, is among the more than 1,250 crews working around the state to restore power.

Crews were working on several spans of damaged power lines along Handel Road. A span is the space between the utility poles.

“The three wires on top that would be the primary that were all broken,” said Neil Maruszewski of MJ Electric. “The neutral the one below that was broken.”

It’s not only wires which were damaged from the storm but other parts as well.

He says most of those outages are in the northeast corner of the state.

Monday’s storm came just a week after another Monday storm soaked the state. There were a lot fewer outages with that one but it did affect this one

“There’s a lot of saturated ground that’s really weakening some of those trees,” said Eversource spokesperson Jamie Ratliff. “It’s not taking a lot of wind to knock over trees.”

When trees and branches get knocked over oftentimes power lines get pulled down.

Eversource says when the work is done on Handel Road power should be restored to 171 customers in Stafford Springs.

After the crews finished they have a few other spots in town they had to tackle and that’s the way it is in a lot of communities.

At some outages which are the last to be fixed there are only a few customers without power.

“Critical facilities like hospitals those are all priorities,” said Ratliff. “Then our crews are also working on what can bring back the largest number of customers.”

It may take some time depending on the situation but Eversource says crews don’t stop until all the lights are back on and they are working double shifts to make sure of it

“We have 1.3 million customers. By late tonight by midnight tonight we will have restored 99 percent of our customers that’s across the entire state,” Sullivan said.

He says that still means thousands will be left without power so that will be Eversource’s focus for tomorrow.