(WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont will be at Eversource headquarters in Berlin Monday morning, where 40 line crews will be deployed to Louisiana to help with recovery efforts after enduring Hurricane Ida.

The Connecticut National Guard will also be lending support.

Ida made landfall Sunday in Louisiana as a Category 4 storm and downgraded to a category 3 storm hours later, and is now a category 2 storm. Power was knocked out from the entire city of New Orleans in the evening.