NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut residents could see an increase in their electric bills as Eversource filed new supply rates with the state’s Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA), citing global demand.

On average, an Eversource residential electric customer who uses 700-kilowatt hours of power each month could see an increase of approximately 48% over their current monthly bill – about $85 per month – on the supply portion of the bill, the company announced Thursday.

Unless PURA finds a problem with the plan, the proposed Standard Service Rate for residential customers would change from 12.1 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh) to 24.2 cents per kWh, compared to 11.5 cents per kWh last winter.

The new supply rate would be in effect from Jan. 1, 2023, through June 30, 2023, the company said.

“We know how challenging increased energy costs are for our customers who are already frustrated with rising prices for other basic, daily needs, and we want to help them manage their energy bills as much as possible,” said Eversource Executive Vice President of Customer Experience and Energy Strategy Penni Conner. “We’re here to work with our customers one-on-one on ways to reduce their energy usage and connect them with assistance programs, flexible payment plans or other resources to help them manage their monthly bill. We also remind customers they can compare energy prices at EnergizeCT and sign up with an alternative supplier for their energy supply if they choose.”

The supply portion of the bill is considered a “pass-through” cost, according to Eversource, which said that the price doesn’t generate a profit for the company. Suppliers generate the electricity, which Eversource then buys and passes to the electric grid.

The supply rate is changed on Jan. 1 and July 1 of each year. Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said while the supply rates always fluctuate between winter and summer, “this is not normal.”

“This is a massive increase that will be unaffordable for many Connecticut families and businesses,” Tong wrote in a statement. “We pay far too much for our energy in Connecticut as it is, and these winter rates are nothing short of punishing. My office has intervened on behalf of consumers at each and every rate case before the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission because we know how much the cost of energy impacts family budgets. We have next to no ability to challenge these supply rates, which is frustrating. Our supply rates always fluctuate between winter and summer, but this is not normal. We are seeing a huge global spike in gas costs due to the war in Ukraine and Russian manipulation of gas supplies. Both as a country and a state, we need to take a hard look at our energy sources and reduce our reliance on sources like natural gas that produce these wild, unaffordable surges in rates.”

Eversource CEO Joseph Nolan, Jr., called on President Joe Biden earlier this year to address concerns about a potential energy shortfall.

“I respectfully urge you, Mr. President, to employ the emergency powers of the federal government to take all steps to ensure that adequate fuel resources will be available in the event of severe weather conditions in New England this winter,” Nolan said in the letter.

If you are in need of home heating assistance, call 211, or apply to the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.