NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Eversource officials announced a new proposed supply rate on Friday that may save customers money on their electricity bill this winter.

According to officials, the proposed supply rate this winter will be 39 percent lower than last winter, saving customers about $46 per month. If approved, the new standard service rate for residential customers who receive their energy supply from Eversource will be 14.71 cents per kWh.

This is about 10 cents lower than last winter’s supply rate of 24.17 cents per kWh.

However, there will still be a slight increase from the summer. The current summer rate is 13.82 cents per kWh, meaning the average customer will have to pay about six dollars more each month starting Jan. 1, officials said.

According to Steve Sullivan, Eversource president of electric operations in Connecticut, the average customer uses 700 kilowatt hours of power each month and can therefore see a 3.2 percent increase from the current monthly bill.

Eversource filed these new electric supply prices from power generators with Connecticut’s Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) on Friday and is currently awaiting approval.

Officials said they want customers to be able to get the best prices.

“We want to make sure customers know they can choose their energy supplier and lock in a lower rate. We always purchase energy at the best possible price available to us, but oftentimes there are third-party suppliers offering even lower rates,” Sullivan said. “Shopping around is one of the easiest ways customers can save on their energy bill, and we hope they’ll take advantage of it.”