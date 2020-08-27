Eversource defends readiness, response to Isaias while grilled at public hearing

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Eversource’s CEO is defending the utility’s response to the damage done in Connecticut by Tropical Storm Isaias earlier this month.

Hundreds of thousands lost power for days. Now, he’s in the hot seat as state lawmakers in the Energy Committee hold a public hearing to try to get more answers about what happened.

RELATED: Eversource, UI say crews are prepared for Thursday’s possible severe weather

So far during the hearing, CEO Jim Judge is using the same stances the company has been pushing in the last weeks to defend its storm response.

Three weeks ago, they insisted they were ready based on the weather and damage predictions and thought they did a good job with restoration efforts.

When asked if his public utility answered to shareholders or customers, Judge essentially said both, equally. Lawmakers say that perception is, in fact, a problem.

When asked if he’d pay for spoiled food and medicine, he essentially said no. Judge told lawmakers most utilities don’t do that, although Energy Committee members pointed out that Con-Edison, which serves New York City and Westchester County, has a process in place for that.

RELATED: Gov. Lamont recommends tying incentives to performance for Eversource, UI

When asked about communication with cities and towns, Eversource acknowledged that it’s something they can work on.

Lawmakers pointed out examples where downed wires weren’t cleared for days, creating safety hazards. Eversource countered those claims by saying different towns had different priorities.

“I assure you, I hear the frustration and disruption our customers have experienced as a result of the lengthy outages brought on by [Isaias],” Judge said. “To be clear, we saw a storm coming and prepared for it…four days before the storm’s impact. It turns out the storm was more impactful than anyone expected, nobody predicted that Connecticut would see a storm with impacts significantly bigger than Superstorm Sandy or Irene.”

The hearing will continue Thursday afternoon as the Energy Committee grills Eversource.

Eversource also says its crews are ready for the possible severe weather headed toward the state Thursday afternoon.