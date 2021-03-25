Eversource holds information session on payment assistance programs

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Eversource is reminding customers who are struggling to pay the bills that help is available.

The utility company held an information session with the city of Middletown Thursday night providing residents with guidance on programs that are available to ease the burden of energy bills.

For example, all customers can enroll in the COVID-19 payment plan that allows them to pay a past-due balance over a period of up to 24 months.

Eversource also issuing a warning to watch out for scammers: “Since the beginning of the pandemic, we’ve suspended service shutoffs, suspended any disconnect notices, late payment fees and interest. And I mention those two things first because there are scammers that are out there, posing as Eversource, threatening service disconnection.”

If you wish to apply for these assistance programs, click here.