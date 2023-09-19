NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Eligible Eversource customers can receive 10% or 50% off their electric bill beginning this December, the company announced on Tuesday.

The offer is part of the new low-income discount rate for customers who are experiencing financial hardship.

“We know how challenging high energy costs can be and we want to help customers to afford their energy bill, especially those who are struggling to make ends meet,” Jess Cain, the vice president of customer operations for Eversource, said in a written announcement. “This new low-income discount rate coupled with our other programs and assistance that are available can really help make a difference for lower income customers and their families.”

Customers who are at or below 160% of the federal poverty guidelines can qualify for the 50% rate. Other verified financial hardship customers can receive 10% off.

More information on the program and criteria is available online or by calling (800) 286-2828.