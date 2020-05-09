Eversource: Over 1,000 customers without power after wintry weather mix

(WTNH) — With a sweep of light snow coupled with rainy wind gusts strong enough to topple over trees, many Eversource customers across the state had reported outages Saturday morning.

Slightly above 1,000 customers had reported having no power, with the highest amount of outages occurring in Tolland County where earlier snow flurries passed through, mixed with light rain and heavy winds.

The weather conditions caused tree limbs and branches to have effects on the power source to those residents and in other parts of the state such as Hartford County, which had the second-highest amount of outages on Saturday.

According to Frank Poirot, an Eversource representative, efforts are being made to have power restored to those experiencing outages.

This is a developing story. Please stay with wtnh.com and the News 8 app and check back for more updates.

