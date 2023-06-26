NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Eversource customers will see some relief on Saturday when the company decreases its rates for the summer.

Utility companies change their rates twice a year — once in January, and then again in July.

The current standard service rate of 24.17 centers per kilowatt hour will drop to 13.85 cents.

Eversource has also filed to change the delivery charge from $0.11751 cents per kWh to $0.14107 per kWh, which would be an increase of $16 to the average customer. Eversource said the increase is due to the expiration of a $12 bill credit that went into effect in January. Overall, it said the average home using 700 kWh each month would still see a 22%, or $56 decrease.

That rate remains higher than last summer, when it was set at 12.19 cents per kWh. Eversource attributes the year-over-year increase to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and global demand.

In January, an increase in rates hiked the average bill by $80 a month.

“Eversource does not earn a profit on the cost of electricity,” the company said in a written statement from earlier this year. “The company only charges customers what it pays generators for producing the power and there is no markup.”

However, the company said that Connecticut customers use 35% more electricity during the summer.