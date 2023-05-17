NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The average home could see up to a $56 decrease in its Eversource electric bill starting in July, according to an announcement Wednesday from the company.

Eversource filed a new Standard Service rate with the Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority, stating that the rate for residential customers will change from 24.17 cents per kWh to 13.82 cents.

That rate remains higher than last summer, when it was set at 12.19 cents per kWh. Eversource attributes the year-over-year increase to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and global demand.

In January, an increase in rates hiked the average bill by $80 a month.

“Eversource does not earn a profit on the cost of electricity,” the company said in a written statement. “The company only charges customers what it pays generators for producing the power and there is no markup.”

Eversource has also filed to change the delivery charge from $0.111751 centers per kWh to $0.14107 per kWh, which would be an increase of $16 to the average customer. Eversource said the increase is due to a monthly $12 bill credit that went into effect in January. Overall, it said the average home using 700 kWh each month would still see a 22%, or $56 decrease.

“The volatility in the energy markets has hit our customers hard in the last year, so we’re pleased to let our customers know about the new rate that will provide some relief in energy prices this summer,” Steve Sullivan, Eversource’s president of electric operations, said the written announcement “It’s important to remember though, on average, Connecticut customers use 35% more electricity during the summer months with air conditioners, fans and other appliances working overtime to keep things cool inside. That’s why we continue to urge everyone to take advantage now of the many energy efficiency and payment programs that we offer – before the hot weather arrives.”

Eversource files to change rates twice annually, with the rates going into effect on Jan. 1 and July 1 of each year. It warned in its Wednesday announcement that rates will likely increase again starting next year.

“The energy market and international factors continue to affect the cost of natural gas and those impacts are still being felt by our Connecticut customers,” Sullivan said in the announcement. “This is a good time to think about your energy usage and plan for the likely increases we’ll still experience. We’ll continue to let customers know about trends in prices so they have the best information available and can make the best decisions for their energy usage and costs.”