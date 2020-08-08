Eversource releases town-by-town list of estimated restoration times for customers still without power

(WTNH) — Eversource crews are working around the clock to restore power to its hundreds of thousands of customers across Connecticut who were left in the dark by Tropical Storm Isaias on Tuesday.

As crews continue working throughout the weekend, Eversource has released a town-by-town list of estimated restoration times. Click here to view the list.

Many customers have not had power since Tuesday afternoon. Eversource plans on having 90% of its customers restored by Sunday evening.

Most of the towns will be substantially restored by Tuesday evening, according to Eversource. A town is substantially complete when less than 1% of the community remains without power.

Since Saturday evening, Eversource has restored around 750,000 customers affected by Isaias with more than 1,700 crews.