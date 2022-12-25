NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — More than 201,000 Eversource customers now have power after a storm swept through the state days before Christmas, the power company announced Sunday.

Only 1% of the homes that lost power remain without it, according to Eversource, which calls the work “substantially complete.”

“More than 1,100 crews have been working and are focused on the remaining scattered outages across the state,” the company’s announcement reads. “Eversource representatives are also working with customers still without power, providing updates on the restoration work needed to rectify their outage.”

Those last homes require “extensive repairs,” Steve Sullivan, the president of Eversource in Connecticut, wrote in the announcement. Those repairs can take at least five crews working most of the day at one location to bring power to only a few customers.

“Our massive team – in the field and behind the scenes – is fully committed to every single customer affected by this storm and are giving up their Christmas to make sure our customers could enjoy at least a part of this holiday weekend,” he said. “The brutal cold following this storm was tough on everyone, especially our customers who were without power, especially at Christmas time and we greatly appreciate their patience.”

The storm caused more than 560 roads to be blocked, broke 100 utility poles and required 28 miles of downed electric lines to be repaired or replaced.

Eversource said the additional outages are “complex” and may require help from private electricians. Line workers are going to the homes to see what extra equipment or work may be needed.

As of 2:20 p.m., 3,068 Eversource customers were without power in Connecticut, according to the company’s outage map. That represents about .24% of the company’s more than 1.3 million customers.

Those clusters were mostly in Ridgefield, with 487 homes without power, along with East Hampton (479), Southbury (370) and Woodbury (163). In East Hampton, 7.49% of Eversource customers were without power.