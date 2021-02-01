Eversource staying on top of relatively low number of outages caused by strong winds during 2021’s first major snowstorm

Conn. (WTNH) — Eversource says they are staying on top of any outages caused by the strong winds that accompanied Monday’s snowstorm.

Monday evening, we spoke to Albert Lara from Eversource. He says, though they were prepared for the worst, they dodged a bullet. As of 10 p.m., there are only around 1,000 without power.

Lara reports they brought in crews from Michigan, Ohio, and even as far as Canada, but as of 8 p.m. the Connecticut crews have been able to handle the outages that have been reported.

Lara says he does not foresee reported outages going overnight; most outages, so far, have been restored within the hour.

In a statement Sunday afternoon, Eversource said it is ready to respond to any outage needs that come up as a result of the first major winter storm of 2021.

“It’s all-hands-on-desk and we’re waiting to see what Mother Nature delivers,” Eversource spokesperson Mitch Gross told News 8. “We will adapt accordingly, everything from the snow to the wind, moving our trucks around to where they are needed.”

Eversource reminds customers that with heavy snow and high winds expected, outages are possible.

Eversource urges customers to always stay clear of downed wires and to report them immediately to 911. Be sure to report any outage online at www.eversource.com, or by calling (800) 286-2000. Customers who signed up for the company’s two-way texting feature can send a text to report an outage and receive outage updates as they happen.

They encourage patience as power restoration during and following a storm – in addition to COVID safety protocols – takes time.

As of 10:30 p.m., Eversource is working to restore 1,352 outages. Eversource current numbers here.

As of 10:30 p.m., United Illuminating has one outage. U.I. outage numbers here.