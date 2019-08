(WTNH) — Eversource is going airborne this month.

From Tuesday through August 31, the power company will be in a helicopter, conducting aerial inspections of high-voltage electrical equipment.

The blue & silver helicopter has infrared technology that can detect potential equipment issues before the occur.

The goal is to improve grid reliability.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.