Eversource to double recovery efforts following Isaias storm damage

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Outrage over how the state’s power companies responded to Tropical Storm Isaias, and now Governor Ned Lamont now is calling for an investigation as hundreds of thousands remain in the dark.

In Meriden, some 8,000 homes and businesses are still without power. Across the state, that number is well over 600,000. The governor and many customers, now asking why more was not done to prepare.

It’s a familiar refrain. We heard it after Irene, Sandy, and that freak October snowstorm. Then we saw years of power companies cutting down trees next to power lines. Some people didn’t like it, but everyone understood why – so we would not have mass power outages in the wake of the next big storm.

Well, we just had the next big storm, and we have mass power outages again. A couple hundred customers have their power back on at this point, but Governor Lamont is still looking for more answers and more action from UI and Eversource.

“I want them to feel the sense of urgency that we felt when there’s an outage. I want to make sure we put every person we can on the table, to make sure we’re taking care of this,” Gov. Lamont said.

At a press conference Wednesday, Eversource said it has 450 line crews and first responders working on restoring power. Another 235 tree crews will be working with them. They say that number will double by this afternoon.

When a power emergency like this happens, crews from other parts of the country and even Canada usually travel to the affected area right away to help out. Of course, pandemic travel restrictions may make that more complicated right now.

The state is hoping for federal disaster assistance. If it gets it, you may get reimbursed for storm-related expenses, so it is very important you keep track of them now. Take pictures and save your receipts.