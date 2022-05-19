(WTNH) – Natural gas prices are reaching record highs, and now, Eversource and United Illuminating say their customers can expect to pay more for electricity starting in July.

The Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority says standard service generation rates are adjusted twice a year. And, because of the high natural gas prices, supply rates will be higher this summer than in previous years.

Bother Eversource and United Illuminating have programs and energy assistance available for eligible customers.