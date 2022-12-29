ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Energy rates will hike for most Connecticut homes in two days.

The rate hikes for Eversource and United Illuminating hit customers right as the coldest months of the year settle in.

It’s estimated that most customers will see an increase of $80 a month, but businesses are set to see an even bigger impact.

“Nobody wants to walk into a dark lighting showroom, that defeats the point,” said Valley Lighting and Home Decor President Frank Capasso.

The store in Ansonia has more than 20,000 square feet with thousands of beaming bulbs. Valley Lighting and Home Decor said it are about to pay its highest energy bill in its 60 years.

“Saying it’s a 50% increase, so that’s quite a bit — probably an extra couple thousand dollars a month,” Capasso said.

Eversource said customers do have options.

There are several state heating assistance programs. You can call your supplier to see what plan you are eligible for, and what offers the best discount.

There are also payment options to ensure your electricity will not be turned off this winter.

“We have budget billing, so that sets up a predictable monthly payment,” Eversource’s Jamie Ratliff said. “You aren’t seeing those spikes month to month.”

Residents can also go to EnergizeCT.com to compare rates and potentially switch suppliers.

“We are starting to see more and more people have more interest in going over to EnergizeCT.com, looking and shopping around for their electric supplier just because these supply rates are so historically high,” Ratliff said.

Eversource said it does not earn a profit from the cost of electricity, and that this rate spike is due to increased costs for Eversource to purchase it.

Meanwhile the Connecticut Public Utility Regulatory Authority is requiring Eversource to explain how it sets its electric rates in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The technical meeting is set for 10 a.m. on Jan. 3.

Capasso said he hopes this spike is temporary.

“I think we need to push harder on other things, getting people to change to LED bulbs, changing a lot of other lights in commercial places to save energy,” Capasso said. “You can only cut costs so much, you can’t cut service so you just make less.”